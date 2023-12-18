Football Friday Night
Poplar Bluff man accused of holding woman hostage for 2 days

A Poplar Bluff man faces multiple charges after allegedly holding a woman hostage for two days.(MGN)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man faces multiple charges after allegedly holding a woman hostage for two days.

Floyd Celvin Williams is charged with kidnapping, domestic assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

According to court documents, the victim managed to get away from the suspect on Saturday, December 16.

She told police Williams beat her, hit her in the back with a sledgehammer and tied her to a chair with cords to prevent her from leaving, according to a probable cause statement.

When investigators tried to question Williams about the alleged kidnapping, they say he ran away.

Officers were able to catch Williams and place him under arrest.

He’s being held at the Butler County Jail.

