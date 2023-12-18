Football Friday Night
School district ensuring students have food during winter break

By Hayden Savage
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A north central Arkansas school district is working to make sure its students don’t go hungry during winter break.

Batesville School District said some of its student population struggles with putting food on the table.

“Food insecurity is real for our students. We want them to be fed during the holidays just as they are during school,” Community School Site Coordinator Lorrie McClure said.

The school is just days away from the second longest break of the year and wants to ensure its families have plenty of food.

“Not only is Christmas break a long break but with shortened school calendars, they’re home Fridays and Mondays a lot. School may be out, but factories still work, and we have a lot of working parents,” McClure explained.

Over the last few days, district staff had discussed what families need food to last the break.

“On their radar are families that may not typically get food every month on our food distribution, but because kids are home for a long period, we’re taking more food boxes to those that need it during this break,” McClure said.

The food given to families is simple items like ramen noodles or soup cans.

“A lot of that food will be like oatmeal packets that younger siblings can make for younger siblings,” McClure explained.

The school can give its families food through its “Pioneer Pantry” food bank, which always accepts donations.

“Anytime anyone wants to donate food, the Pioneer Pantry always takes donations. We do a scare-away hunger event in October. We do food drives at Christmas and all year,” McClure added.

The school district’s winter break begins on Dec. 20.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

