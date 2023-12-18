Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel

FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019. After receiving two buyout offers in the past month, U.S. Steel is being bought by Nippon Steel in a transaction worth about $14.9 billion when including the assumption of debt.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. Steel, the Pittsburgh steel producer that played a key role in the nation’s industrialization, is being acquired by Nippon Steel in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $14.1 billion.

The transaction is worth about $14.9 billion when including the assumption of debt.

The deal’s announcement comes several months after U.S. Steel rejected a $7.3 billion buyout proposal from rival Cleveland Cliffs. U.S. Steel received the offer in August and said at the time that it was reviewing “strategic alternatives” after receiving several unsolicited offers. The company said it rejected the offer because Cleveland-Cliffs was pushing it to accept the terms without being allowed to conduct proper due diligence.

Soaring prices have helped fuel consolidation in the steel industry this decade. Steel prices more than quadrupled near the start of the pandemic to near $2,000 per metric ton by the summer of 2021 as supply chains experienced gridlock, a symptom of surging demand for goods and the lack of anticipation of that demand.

Nippon, which will pay $55 per share for U.S. Steel, said Monday that the deal will bolster its manufacturing and technology capabilities. It will also expand Nippon’s production in the U.S. and add to its positions in Japan, India and the ASEAN region.

Nippon said the acquisition is anticipated to bring its total annual crude steel capacity to 86 million tons and help it capitalize on growing demand for high-grade steel, automotive and electrical steel.

“The transaction builds on our presence in the United States and we are committed to honoring all of U. S. Steel’s existing union contracts,” Nippon President Eiji Hashimoto said in a prepared statement.

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said that the deal is beneficial to the United States, “ensuring a competitive, domestic steel industry, while strengthening our presence globally.”

The deal, which was approved by both companies’ boards, is targeted to close in the second or third quarter of 2024. It still needs approval from U.S. Steel shareholders.

Shares of United States Steel Corp. soared more than 27% before the market opened Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening in Paragould.
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Greene County
Crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
Two injured in crash
Sheriff Brad Snyder said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15 near the County Road 721...
Victims identified in Friday crash
Kennett police are searching for the supect of an attempted break-in.
Police looking for suspect of attempted break-in
Courtyard in Jonesboro hosts toy, food drives
Courtyard in Jonesboro hosts toy, food drives

Latest News

FILE - Migrants form lines outside the border fence waiting for transportation to a U.S....
How the White House got involved in the border talks on Capitol Hill -- with Ukraine aid at stake
Palestinians loot a humanitarian aid truck as it crossed into the Gaza Strip in Rafah, Sunday,...
Defense Secretary Austin heads to Israel as US urges transition to a more targeted approach in Gaza
FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on Dec....
Southwest Airlines reaches $140 million settlement for December 2022 flight-canceling meltdown
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington.
Dec. 18 What you need to know