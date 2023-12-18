Football Friday Night
Tips on how to make a professional comeback

62% of people have taken a break from their career, according to a 2022 survey by LinkedIn.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST
(InvestigateTV) — About half of women take time away from the workforce at some point in their career, according to a new Merrill study, with the average break lasting four years.

Gardy Bloemers, a Merrill wealth advisor, said her biggest piece of advice to those looking to reenter the workforce is to really develop a clear focus as to what they would like to do.

Bloemers said the job people may go after now may be very different from the work or field they left.

“I also believe that it’s really critical to reengage your networks, your professional networks,” Bloemers said. “You could do that via social media, but I think in-person is also a great way to do that.”

She advised job seekers to tell people they’re looking to get back to work and get the word out to their network. Many possibilities could pop up from conversations like this.

“One of the biggest things is to make sure that you understand what your worth might be out there as a future employee,” Bloemers explained. “There are many places where you can get access to sort of salary ranges, total benefits packages.”

Bloemers said when meeting with future employers make sure to negotiate a great place to start and think about the future. For example, negotiate now for a six-month review, which could lead to an increase in pay.

She also reminded people to put away as much money as they can for future needs and eventual retirement.

