Traffic Alert: Two injured in head-on crash

Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a head-on collision.
Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a head-on collision.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a head-on collision.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, on Highway 49, north of Brookland.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 49, north of Brookland.(Google Maps)

Arkansas State Police told K8 News reporter Maddie Sexton that two people were injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals. No word on the extent of the injuries.

ASP advised motorists to use caution in the area and be prepared for delays.

