3 accused of stealing over $5,000 of items from game store

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people were arrested in Jonesboro after police said they stole over $5,000 worth of items from a video game store.

A judge found probable cause on Monday, Dec. 18 to charge 46-year-old Benjamin Lee Wooten and 43-year-old Christy Hughes of Cleveland, Tenn. and 22-year-old Alexis Loves of Brookland each with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

The three were arrested on Saturday, Dec. 16 following a traffic stop.

According to the affidavit, officers with the Jonesboro police department were traveling down East Highland Drive around 1:20 a.m. when they noticed a maroon Nissan Altima drive out from behind GameStop.

Officers witnessed the vehicle pull out onto Highland and drive west before turning onto Browns Lane.

The affidavit states that while officers followed behind the vehicle, they noticed it did not have a license plate.

Officers conducted a traffic stop after the vehicle turned onto Windover Road.

While speaking to the driver, identified as Loves, officers asked why she was behind Gamestop as the business was closed at the time.

Loves told officers she was lost and was trying to get her two passengers, Wooten and Hughes, back to a hotel on Phillips Drive.

The affidavit said while speaking to Loves, officers noticed unopened boxes that were addressed to Gamestop on Highland.

Officers then asked Loves to exit the vehicle and began to question her about the boxes.

Loves explained that Wooten and Hughes had been dumpster diving behind the business, and they found the boxes next to the dumpster.

When asked if officers could search the vehicle, Loves said she would pull the boxes out of the car for them to view.

The affidavit notes that Alexis pulled four unopened boxes out of the vehicle that were all addressed to Gamestop.

Officers then proceeded to open the boxes and found eight Playstation 5 video game consoles.

Loves, Wooten, and Hughes were placed under arrest, and officers began searching the vehicle further.

During their search, officers found another unopened box addressed to GameStop in the trunk of the car that contained an assortment of 43 video games.

Officers then returned to Gamestop on Highland and discovered other boxes similar to the ones found during the traffic stop.

“The officer observed that the packages by the back door were approximately 30 feet from the dumpster and that it was not possible to mistake the packages for trash at the dumpster,” the affidavit states.

Officers contacted the manager for Gamestop who said the total value for the stolen items was $5,453.

Wooten received a $10,000 cash/surety bond and Hughes received a $5,000 cash/surety bond. Both were booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.

Online jail records show Loves was released on a $5,000 cash/surety bond.

All three are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.

