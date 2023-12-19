Airbase designated as National Cold War Center

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A ceremony was held Tuesday to enhance the knowledge of the American people of the experiences of the United States during the Cold War.

The Blytheville/Eaker Air Force Base was dedicated as a National Cold War Center, as the group hopes to ensure that all future generations understand the sacrifices made to preserve freedom and democracy.

Congressman Rick Crawford was in attendance and talked about how important this space is.

“Maybe there will be a partnership in the future with the Museum of the Air Force that can really take this museum to the next level, so this was the first step, and we cleared that hurdle and I think they are in really good shape, they are doing a really good job raising money and raising the profile here,” Crawford said.

The designation will also help the center with the preservation and maintenance of the artifacts, documents, and history collected by the center.

