ArDOT releases Traffic Management Plan ahead of 2024 total solar eclipse

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation released a Traffic Management Plan (TMP) in preparation for much of the state being in the path of totality during the Great American Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024.

“We expect a heavy influx of visitors to our state to view this rare phenomenon, and we’re preparing accordingly,” said ArDOT Director Lorie Tudor. “Our goal is to get everyone where they need to go as safely and efficiently as possible.”

The TMP includes traffic forecasting data, traffic reduction strategies, traffic flow enhancements, as well as information about ArDOT’s Traffic Management Center and Communications Division.

ArDOT used data from states that were in the path of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse, along with state park reservation data for the upcoming Eclipse, to help anticipate travel patterns and peak travel dates and times.

With this data, ArDOT was able to identify locations where high or extreme traffic volumes are expected immediately following the Eclipse (shown in Figure 2 of the TMP).

The TMP includes traffic reduction strategies such as: staying a while, working from home, school closings, reducing oversized loads, and a communication effort with truckers so they can make an informed decision on their travel plans.

The TMP also includes traffic flow enhancements such as reduced construction activity, identifying and mitigating potential bottlenecks, and suggesting alternate routes to avoid traffic chokepoints.

ARDOT will be coordinating with other agencies and officials at the state, county, and local levels before, during, and after the Eclipse to ensure consistent messaging and communication is provided to citizens and visitors.

The TMP serves as a “living document” that may be updated and edited as needed.

To view the TMP, click here.

