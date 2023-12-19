Arkansas among states with coverage losing Medicaid, CHIP coverage
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Federal officials warned in a letter that Arkansas is among the states with the highest percentage of kids losing government health insurance benefits.
According to our content partner, KARK, officials said this is a result of full eligibility requirements going into effect after the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote a letter to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, stating that nine states, including Arkansas, have experienced a significant decrease in the number of children enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
You can read more on KARK’s website.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.