Arkansas among states with coverage losing Medicaid, CHIP coverage

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Federal officials warned in a letter that Arkansas is among the states with the highest percentage of kids losing government health insurance benefits.

According to our content partner, KARK, officials said this is a result of full eligibility requirements going into effect after the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote a letter to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, stating that nine states, including Arkansas, have experienced a significant decrease in the number of children enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

You can read more on KARK’s website.

