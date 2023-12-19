Arkansas Minority Health Commission announces Food Desert Elimination Grant Application

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) - Arkansas Minority Health Commission announces its application request (RFA) availability for food desert elimination efforts around the state.

The Commission will award a maximum of four grants of up to $10,000 each to community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, and non-profits focused on food desert elimination.

“Arkansas is now ranked number one in food insecurity and every county in the state now has at least one food desert, so providing these funds to organizations doing this targeted work will certainly be impactful,” said Kenya Eddings, Arkansas Minority Health Commission Director.

Grant funds can be used for a variety of purposes including, but not limited to, community needs assessments, focus groups, technical assistance, and more.

Applications can be obtained by navigating to the Arkansas Department of Health website www.healthy.arkansas.gov and typing ‘Bid Opportunities’ in the search bar. The deadline to apply is January 4, 2024, at 3 pm CST.

The mission of the ADH Arkansas Minority Health Commission is to ensure all minority Arkansans equitable access to preventative health care and to seek ways to promote health and prevent diseases and conditions that are prevalent among minority populations.

