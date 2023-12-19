Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas State football begins Camellia Bowl week with final Jonesboro practice

The Red Wolves practiced Monday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium.
The Red Wolves practiced Monday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s officially Camellia Bowl week for Arkansas State football.

The Red Wolves held their final practice in Jonesboro. Butch Jones’ squad had a two hour session Monday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium.

A-State heads to Montgomery Tuesday morning. You can sendoff the scarlet and black in style, a ceremony is set for 9:40am at the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center. It’s open to the public.

The 6-6 Red Wolves face 6-6 Northern Illinois in the Camellia Bowl. Kickoff is Saturday at 11:00am on ESPN. Logan will be in Alabama for bowl coverage starting Tuesday. We’ll have a Red Wolves Live Bowl Special Friday night at 10:15pm.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a head-on collision.
Traffic Alert: Two injured in head-on crash
A Harrisburg man died Saturday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash
Two people were hospitalized Saturday night following a multi-vehicle crash.
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Greene County
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.
Two injured in crash
Just days after he was placed on administrative leave over allegations of “inept behavior,”...
Police chief announces retirement

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Bryan Hodgson 12/18/23 zoom press conference
Red Wolves Raw: Bryan Hodgson 12/18/23 zoom
A-State men's basketball looks for 3rd straight win, Hodgson turns the page to Belmont
Valley View All-State LB Brian Huff signs with Missouri