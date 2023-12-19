Arkansas State football begins Camellia Bowl week with final Jonesboro practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s officially Camellia Bowl week for Arkansas State football.

The Red Wolves held their final practice in Jonesboro. Butch Jones’ squad had a two hour session Monday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium.

A-State heads to Montgomery Tuesday morning. You can sendoff the scarlet and black in style, a ceremony is set for 9:40am at the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center. It’s open to the public.

The 6-6 Red Wolves face 6-6 Northern Illinois in the Camellia Bowl. Kickoff is Saturday at 11:00am on ESPN. Logan will be in Alabama for bowl coverage starting Tuesday. We’ll have a Red Wolves Live Bowl Special Friday night at 10:15pm.

