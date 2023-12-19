Football Friday Night
Arkansas Tobacco Control director dies after 25 years of service

Arkansas Tobacco Control Director Greg Sled passed away on Sunday.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
According to our content partner, KARK, Sled joined ATC in 1998 and has led the Control Division since 2020.

“Bryan and I were saddened to learn of Greg’s passing. His decades of service left a deep, lasting impact on our state. Our prayers are with Cynthia, the Sled family, and all who knew and loved Greg,” Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Sled was a native of Crossett and is survived by his wife, three children, and four grandchildren.

His funeral will be Wednesday, Dec. 20 at First Baptist Church in Cabot at 2 p.m.

You can read more on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

