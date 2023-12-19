Arkansas Tobacco Control director dies after 25 years of service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Arkansas Tobacco Control Director Greg Sled passed away on Sunday.

According to our content partner, KARK, Sled joined ATC in 1998 and has led the Control Division since 2020.

“Bryan and I were saddened to learn of Greg’s passing. His decades of service left a deep, lasting impact on our state. Our prayers are with Cynthia, the Sled family, and all who knew and loved Greg,” Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Sled was a native of Crossett and is survived by his wife, three children, and four grandchildren.

His funeral will be Wednesday, Dec. 20 at First Baptist Church in Cabot at 2 p.m.

