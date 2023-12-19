Crews working rollover crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple crews are responding to a rollover crash.

According to the Brookland Police Department, they received a call at 2:41 p.m. to a rollover and entrapment on US 49 and County Road 792.

First responders, state police, and several other departments are responding to the scene.

The police department stated the road is blocked and drivers should expect delays.

No word on injuries.

