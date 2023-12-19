Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Crews working rollover crash

Multiple crews working the scene of a rollover crash.
Multiple crews working the scene of a rollover crash.(KTTC)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple crews are responding to a rollover crash.

According to the Brookland Police Department, they received a call at 2:41 p.m. to a rollover and entrapment on US 49 and County Road 792.

First responders, state police, and several other departments are responding to the scene.

The police department stated the road is blocked and drivers should expect delays.

No word on injuries.

Keep with K8 News for more information.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a head-on collision.
Traffic Alert: Two injured in head-on crash
A Harrisburg man died Saturday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash
Just days after he was placed on administrative leave over allegations of “inept behavior,”...
Police chief announces retirement
Joseph Michael Rogers, 37, is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond on one count of rape-sexual...
Man accused of raping child
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel

Latest News

A second Arkansan has contracted salmonella from the cantaloupe outbreak, the Center for...
Second Arkansan contracts salmonella from cantaloupe, CDC says
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the changing of the Governor’s Office...
Governor Sanders announces office personnel changes
This past spring, a Lepanto man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of...
Lepanto man finds 4.87-carat diamond at state park
“The Grinch” tried to steal Christmas from a Heartland school.
‘The Grinch’ tries to steal Christmas in Caruthersville, Mo.