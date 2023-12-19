Dec. 19 What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It is a cold morning across Region 8, with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s.

We will see a southeasterly wind by the afternoon, but temperatures will only climb into the mid-40s.

Clouds will also increase by the afternoon, and those clouds will stick around into the weekend and next week.

We will start to warm back up tomorrow with temperatures in the low-50s.

Rain chances will hold off until Friday, but from then on, rain chances will be with us through Christmas and beyond.

Temperatures as we head into Christmas will be much warmer than this time last year.

Temperatures around 60°. 1″-3″ inches of rain will be likely through next Tuesday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry

News Headlines

An Arkansas sheriff says the battle between a state board and the governor is a matter of life and death.

Just days after he was placed on administrative leave over an allegation of “inept behavior,” a Region 8 police chief announced he was retiring.

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is making cuts across different areas for 2024.

Entergy Arkansas is warning consumers of the increase in utility scams.

A government program aims to help families prepare their homes for colder weather.

Arkansas Department of Transportation released its initial report on the number of visitors expected to visit the state for the 2024 solar eclipse.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis

