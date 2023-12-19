Doniphan R-I School District closed Tues. and Wed. due to illness

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Doniphan R-I School District announced on Monday that the district will be closed due to illness.

The closures are scheduled for Tuesday, December 19 and Wednesday, December 20.

The district said the closures are due to sickness.

A post on the district’s Facebook page states that “Student and faculty attendance is still not where it needs to be and it doesn’t appear to be getting any better.”

Students are still scheduled to return to school on January 4, following Christmas break.

