Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Doniphan R-I School District closed Tues. and Wed. due to illness

Doniphan R-I School District announced on Monday that the district will be closed due to illness.
Doniphan R-I School District announced on Monday that the district will be closed due to illness.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Doniphan R-I School District announced on Monday that the district will be closed due to illness.

The closures are scheduled for Tuesday, December 19 and Wednesday, December 20.

The district said the closures are due to sickness.

A post on the district’s Facebook page states that “Student and faculty attendance is still not where it needs to be and it doesn’t appear to be getting any better.”

Students are still scheduled to return to school on January 4, following Christmas break.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a head-on collision.
Traffic Alert: Two injured in head-on crash
A Harrisburg man died Saturday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash
Just days after he was placed on administrative leave over allegations of “inept behavior,”...
Police chief announces retirement
Joseph Michael Rogers, 37, is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond on one count of rape-sexual...
Man accused of raping child
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel

Latest News

Arkansas State football begins Camellia Bowl week with final Jonesboro practice
2023 NEA Tournament: Riverside boys beat Armorel
2023 NEA Tournament: Tuckerman girls beat Hoxie
Brookland beats Westside in 4A-3 boys basketball clash
2023 NEA Tournament: Valley View boys beat Harrisburg