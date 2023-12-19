East Poinsett County wins 2023 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA won some statewide honors on the gridiron.

East Poinsett County wins the 2023 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. The Warriors beat Mountain Home, Greenwood, Lakeside, Little Rock Christian, and Mansfield in a statewide poll.

Dennis Gaines reverses field and scores the game winning touchdown in double overtime. The Warriors beat Marked Tree 38-32 on November 2nd to clinch the 2A-2 championship. EPC gets the trophy for the 2nd time in the last 3 years. The Warriors also receive a $1,000 check to the booster club, and a future Yarnell’s ice cream party.

In 10 seasons of the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year, Region 8 teams have won the title 8 times.

Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year

2022: East Poinsett County (Dennis Gaines game winning TD in double OT)

2022: Batesville (Wyatt Fowler blocks punt, Jaiden Henderson returns 82 yards for game winning TD)

2021: East Poinsett County (Candon Argo forces turnover, takes it back 99 yards for TD)

2020: Wynne (Jayden Potter spin cycle TD)

2019: Newport (Eli Alcorn TD)

2018: Greenwood

2017: Greenwood

2016: Trumann (Garrett Woods TD pass to Will Ryan White)

2015: Cross County (Anfarnee Davis TD run)

2014: Pocahontas (Reece Coates TD pass to Tristan Privett)

