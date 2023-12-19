Entergy warns of utility scammers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Entergy is warning consumers of the increase in utility scams.

According to our content partner, KARK, Entergy gave several precautions you can use to spot a bill-payment scam and stay safe:

Entergy will never call and demand immediate payment over the phone.

The only website for bill paying is MyEntergy.com

An Entergy representative will never show up at your door unannounced.

For more information on Entergy’s efforts and how to stay safe, visit KARK’s website.

