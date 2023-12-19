Entergy warns of utility scammers
Published: Dec. 18, 2023
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Entergy is warning consumers of the increase in utility scams.
According to our content partner, KARK, Entergy gave several precautions you can use to spot a bill-payment scam and stay safe:
- Entergy will never call and demand immediate payment over the phone.
- The only website for bill paying is MyEntergy.com.
- An Entergy representative will never show up at your door unannounced.
For more information on Entergy’s efforts and how to stay safe, visit KARK’s website.
