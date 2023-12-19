Football Friday Night
Entergy warns of utility scammers

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Entergy is warning consumers of the increase in utility scams.

According to our content partner, KARK, Entergy gave several precautions you can use to spot a bill-payment scam and stay safe:

  • Entergy will never call and demand immediate payment over the phone.
  • The only website for bill paying is MyEntergy.com.
  • An Entergy representative will never show up at your door unannounced.

For more information on Entergy’s efforts and how to stay safe, visit KARK’s website.

