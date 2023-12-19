Football Friday Night
Governor Sanders announces office personnel changes

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the changing of the Governor’s Office personnel on Monday.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the changing of the Governor’s Office personnel on Monday.

According to a media release, the following changes are listed below:

  • Kelly Eichler, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, will be leaving the Governor’s Office for other opportunities.
  • Jamie Barker, the governor’s current director of legislative affairs will become deputy chief of staff. Judd Deere will also continue to stay on as deputy chief of staff.
  • Chafer Stanley, who serves as the governor’s policy advisor on agriculture, energy, environment, and regulatory affairs, will become the governor’s legislative affairs and policy director.
  • Jack Sisson, who serves as the governor’s policy director, will become the governor’s senior advisor for healthcare.
  • Selby Tucker, who serves as the governor’s policy advisor for budget, economic development, and tax, will become the governor’s budget director.
  • Morgan Warbington, who serves as the governor’s policy advisor for education, will become the governor’s director of faith-based initiatives and special projects.

For more information and personnel biographies, you can read the release by visiting the governor’s website.

