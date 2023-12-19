Governor Sanders announces office personnel changes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the changing of the Governor’s Office personnel on Monday.

According to a media release, the following changes are listed below:

Kelly Eichler, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, will be leaving the Governor’s Office for other opportunities.

Jamie Barker, the governor’s current director of legislative affairs will become deputy chief of staff. Judd Deere will also continue to stay on as deputy chief of staff.

Chafer Stanley, who serves as the governor’s policy advisor on agriculture, energy, environment, and regulatory affairs, will become the governor’s legislative affairs and policy director.

Jack Sisson, who serves as the governor’s policy director, will become the governor’s senior advisor for healthcare.

Selby Tucker, who serves as the governor’s policy advisor for budget, economic development, and tax, will become the governor’s budget director.

Morgan Warbington, who serves as the governor’s policy advisor for education, will become the governor’s director of faith-based initiatives and special projects.

For more information and personnel biographies, you can read the release by visiting the governor’s website.

