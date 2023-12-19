Governor Sanders announces office personnel changes
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the changing of the Governor’s Office personnel on Monday.
According to a media release, the following changes are listed below:
- Kelly Eichler, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, will be leaving the Governor’s Office for other opportunities.
- Jamie Barker, the governor’s current director of legislative affairs will become deputy chief of staff. Judd Deere will also continue to stay on as deputy chief of staff.
- Chafer Stanley, who serves as the governor’s policy advisor on agriculture, energy, environment, and regulatory affairs, will become the governor’s legislative affairs and policy director.
- Jack Sisson, who serves as the governor’s policy director, will become the governor’s senior advisor for healthcare.
- Selby Tucker, who serves as the governor’s policy advisor for budget, economic development, and tax, will become the governor’s budget director.
- Morgan Warbington, who serves as the governor’s policy advisor for education, will become the governor’s director of faith-based initiatives and special projects.
For more information and personnel biographies, you can read the release by visiting the governor’s website.
