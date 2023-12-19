Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Greene County serving up free holiday dinner

Everyone deserves a hot holiday meal.
Everyone deserves a hot holiday meal.(KTUU)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Everyone deserves a hot holiday meal.

At noon Saturday, Dec. 23, all Greene County residents are invited to the fairgrounds, 1108 Highway 49B, for the 13th annual community Christmas dinner.

“We have a lot of individuals, not just elderly, that don’t have any family or places to go for Christmas,” said Racheale West, who is coordinating the dinner.

If attendees are unable to physically attend the event, delivery and transportation services will be made available.

“For the sit-down [meal], they can come in, visit each other, and feel like they are a part of something,” West said.

This year’s menu includes turkey, dressing, potatoes, yams, green beans, corn, rolls, and dessert. No registration is required if you plan on attending the event in person.

For those needing a meal delivered or transportation assistance, call West at 870-335-8624.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a head-on collision.
Traffic Alert: Two injured in head-on crash
A Harrisburg man died Saturday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash
Just days after he was placed on administrative leave over allegations of “inept behavior,”...
Police chief announces retirement
Joseph Michael Rogers, 37, is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond on one count of rape-sexual...
Man accused of raping child
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel

Latest News

The Jonesboro Public Library is making cuts across different areas for 2024.
Library cutting jobs, hours, and programs
Just days after he was placed on administrative leave over allegations of “inept behavior,”...
Police chief announces retirement
Batesville School District said some of its student population struggles with putting food on...
School district ensuring students get fed during winter break
The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council of Northeast Arkansas is helping households apply for...
Organization offering help paying heating bills