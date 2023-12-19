Greene County serving up free holiday dinner

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Everyone deserves a hot holiday meal.

At noon Saturday, Dec. 23, all Greene County residents are invited to the fairgrounds, 1108 Highway 49B, for the 13th annual community Christmas dinner.

“We have a lot of individuals, not just elderly, that don’t have any family or places to go for Christmas,” said Racheale West, who is coordinating the dinner.

If attendees are unable to physically attend the event, delivery and transportation services will be made available.

“For the sit-down [meal], they can come in, visit each other, and feel like they are a part of something,” West said.

This year’s menu includes turkey, dressing, potatoes, yams, green beans, corn, rolls, and dessert. No registration is required if you plan on attending the event in person.

For those needing a meal delivered or transportation assistance, call West at 870-335-8624.

