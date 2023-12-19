‘The Grinch’ tries to steal Christmas in Caruthersville, Mo.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - “The Grinch” tried to steal Christmas from a Heartland school.

According to the Caruthersville Police Department, Officer Corey Vaughn brought the Grinch to the elementary school in hopes the Grinch’s heart would grow two sizes too big before the holidays.

Instead, the Grinch bolted into a classroom and took off with part of a Christmas tree.

Officer Vaughn then chased the Grinch and took him into custody.

No word on when the Grinch is scheduled to appear in court.

