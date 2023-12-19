Izzy Higginbottom named Sun Belt Women's Basketball Player of the Week

Arkansas State women’s basketball junior guard Izzy Higginbottom was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Helping A-State to two victories last week as part of its current three-game win streak, Higginbottom averaged 22.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 11-of-21 (.524) from the floor, 7-of-8 (.875) beyond the arc and 16-of-19 (.842) at the charity stripe. She played 70 of a possible 75 minutes over the two games and committed just three turnovers over that span.

Ranked seventh nationally in scoring, Higginbottom posted a career-high 35 points in an 82-78 overtime win against North Alabama Thursday. Her performance is among 28 this season with 35 or more points scored and is the most by a Sun Belt Conference player this season. Higginbottom was 9-of-16 (.563) from the floor, 5-of-6 (.833) from 3-point range and 12-of-14 (.857) at the line. She became the first A-State player with 35 or more points in a game since Adrianne Davie scored 38 against ULM on Feb. 17, 2007.

Sunday, Higginbottom had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds as the Red Wolves snapped a five-game losing streak against Little Rock with a 74-59 victory. Dating back to last season, Higginbottom has 21 consecutive games in double figures.

Higginbottom is the first A-State women’s basketball player to earn Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week accolades since Keya Patton on Jan. 11, 2022. She is the third player since the start of the 2017-18 season to earn the honor for A-State, joining Peyton Martin (Nov. 20, 2018).

A-State continues its five-game home stand Thursday afternoon hosting UT Martin. Tip-off in the non-conference finale is slated for 2 p.m. on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket Radio Network and the A-State Red Wolves mobile app. Season and single-game tickets are available for purchase at //AStateRedWolves.com/tickets or by calling (870) 972-ASU1.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.