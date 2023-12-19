Football Friday Night
Jonesboro Dillard’s appeals tax assessment

Dillard’s is one of 3 stores still standing after a March 2020 tornado tore apart the mall.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dillard’s in Jonesboro is appealing a decision after Craighead County stated the property was worth $6,812,910 in 2023.

However, Dillard’s said the property is worth about $2.4 million less, citing its “true market value” of $4,350,000 or less.

In the appeal filed in Craighead County court on Friday, Dec. 15, Dillard’s Dollars Inc.’s appealed Craighead County Judge Marvin Day’s judgment he entered on Nov. 30th.

Day’s judgment denied Dillard’s request for relief and affirmed the market value at over $6.8 million as the Craighead County Board of Equalization stated.

This began earlier this year in September when Dillard’s says it asked the board to change their decision.

A letter to Jill Tate with Dillard’s from Craighead County Clerk Mary Dawn Marshall dated Sept. 25 shows the board didn’t change the appraised value of the property.

Discussions with Dillard’s continued over the next few months, resulting in the latest appeal.

“Upon information and belief, the Assessor’s and the BOE’s value computations rely upon inaccurate or misapplied data and methodologies,” the complaint stated.

Dillard’s is one of 3 stores still standing after a March 2020 tornado tore apart the mall.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

