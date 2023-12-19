Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library makes cuts for 2024

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is making cuts across different areas for 2024.

On Tuesday, the Craighead County Jonesboro Library Board approved the 2024 budget.

Vanessa Adams, board member and director of the library, said the library lost nearly two million dollars of its operating budget because of the loss in county and city millages.

Now, the library is making cuts.

“The major expense in any business, and in a library too is personnel and salaries. So, it was the first thing that we had to cut and therefore we had to cut hours cause we didn’t have the staff or we won’t have the staff to run the library,” she said.

The library is losing 11 part-time and two full-time positions. The library will also start closing an hour earlier at 6 p.m. and close on Sundays.

The loss of staff is also going to affect the programs the library will have.

“A lot of the daycares are going to be cut so we will not be going to daycares to do story times and some of the nursing home and Alzheimer’s units will be cut too so we will not be able to go service these people and have programming there,” she said.

Adams stated that the library plans to reduce the number of materials available, including electronic materials like e-books and audiobooks.

Adams said the group, “Friends of the Library” will help keep some of those programs.

But it wasn’t all cuts, Adams said the libraries in smaller communities would keep their doors open, thanks to the help of the city’s mayors.

“They are going to help some with the budget, and that’s what they want. They want to help up. They want to keep the libraries in their town, and they genuinely care about their constituents,” she said.

Adams said despite the changes, she’s felt the community support and she’s looking forward to the new year and it hoping to gather more community support to get the millages back on the ballot.

“I feel like we are just ready to move on and do the best we can and see what happens,” she said.

The library’s new hours will be effective on December 26.

