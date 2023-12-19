Football Friday Night
Lady Tops fight back to win against Abilene Christian

Destiny Salary led the way with 20 points.(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (7-5) came back from an 11-point deficit at the beginning of the fourth quarter to secure a 72-68 win against Abilene Christian (5-5) on Monday night in E.A. Diddle Arena.

“I was proud of the resiliency of all of the young ladies,” said head coach Greg Collins. “It was a big call by our coaching staff to go small and really turn up the press even more and create more disruption by switching a lot. That was the difference in the ball game.”

Destiny Salary, playing in her first game as a Lady Topper, poured in a game-leading 20 points. Fourteen of her 20 came in the fourth quarter, including four in the final minute to help WKU secure the win. Her 20 points were a career high.

Acacia Hayes put up 19 points in the win, which was her ninth double digit performance of the season. Caitlin Staley had eight points, three blocks and a career high five rebounds. Alexis Mead added seven points, five assists, four rebounds and a season high five steals.

Faustino scored the first points of the game at the 8:01 mark of the first quarter on a layup. Abilene Christian tied the game with a pair of free throws but WKU went back ahead after a three from Mead. The two teams traded 3-pointers and then the Wildcats cut the lead to one after two more free throws. WKU outscored Abilene Christian 9-4 from there to take a 17-11 lead into the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to go ahead by one. A basket from Staley put WKU back ahead and sparked a 5-0 run by the Lady Toppers. Abilene Christian responded with another 7-0 run, but WKU used a 6-0 run to go back ahead with 1:17 left in the quarter. From there, the Wildcats outscored WKU 9-2 to take a 34-30 lead into halftime.

Faustino opened the third quarter with a layup, but a three from the Wildcats put them back ahead by five. At the 6:30 mark, Hayes connected on a three and she would go on to score eight straight points putting WKU back ahead, 42-41. Abilene Christian responded by outscoring the Tops 13-2 the remainder of the quarter, taking a 54-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats extended their lead to 11 with a made free throw less than 30 seconds into the fourth quarter. Salary scored her first points of the quarter on a three that would spark a 5-0 run to cut the lead down to six. At the 6:39 mark, Abilene Christian had a 9-point lead, but a three from Hayes and a layup from Gilvin cut the score to four. Gilvin scored seven straight points for the Lady Toppers, giving WKU a 2-point lead with 3:41 left in the game. The Wildcats responded with a three and made a free throw on their next possession to take a 65-63 lead with 2:47 left. Salary made a three with 1:19 left to push WKU back ahead. Abilene Christian retook the lead with a layup and foul shot with 50 seconds remaining. From there, WKU ended the game on a 6-0 run, four points coming from Salary, to win the game 72-68.

