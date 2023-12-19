Football Friday Night
Local lawmakers have high expectations after company sells

Big River Steel opened up in Osceola two years ago.(KAIT)
Big River Steel opened up in Osceola two years ago.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The $15 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel by the Japanese company Nippon Steel Corporation caused some congressmen around the country to worry, but in northeast Arkansas, they are expecting good things.

Rep. Rick Crawford talked about how he does not see production changing in one of the busiest regions when it comes to steel.

“Well Mississippi County has emerged as the largest steel-producing county in the nation and that is going to continue, and that investment is not going to change that,” Crawford said.

Crawford said like with any sale, some concerns mainly have to do with keeping people’s jobs.

“You know our concerns like always are making sure we maintain the continuity of the workforce making sure it is good for the economy and good for the country,” Crawford said.

Crawford is not the only one in northeast Arkansas that is feeling good about the sale. Osceola Mayor Joe Harris Jr. said, “I think it’s good for the area it puts more world attention on us over here in Mississippi County Arkansas, we are players on a World stage.”

Crawford said Mississippi County will still be the top dog when it comes to steel around the United States.

“That won’t change at all, not only did US Steel double its footprint but there are other ancillary industries that have increased their output too, so Mississippi County is still ground zero of steel production in the United States,” Crawford said.

