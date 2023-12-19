Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Meta to reap benefits of Cross County solar farm

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced this week it would purchase energy produced on...
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced this week it would purchase energy produced on a new Cross County solar farm.(PRNewswire)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced this week it would purchase energy produced on a new Cross County solar farm.

Adapture Renewables announced Friday it would build a 1,957-acre solar farm in Cross County, as well as two other farms in Illinois.

All three farms are currently in the pre-Notice to Proceed stage, according to the company, and should be operational by 2025 and 2026.

Once operational, the farms would generate enough electricity to power 72,000 homes annually.

On Monday, Dec. 18, Adapture Renewables announced it had signed three Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreements (EAPAs) with Meta to purchase 330 megawatts of energy from the three solar projects.

“The three projects will have an estimated net economic impact surpassing $400 million,” Adapture Renewables stated. “These projects are set to create approximately 500 temporary jobs during the construction phase and maintain around 25 full-time equivalent positions during operations.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a head-on collision.
Traffic Alert: Two injured in head-on crash
A Harrisburg man died Saturday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash
Just days after he was placed on administrative leave over allegations of “inept behavior,”...
Police chief announces retirement
Joseph Michael Rogers, 37, is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond on one count of rape-sexual...
Man accused of raping child
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel

Latest News

The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council of Northeast Arkansas is helping households apply for...
Organization offering energy assistance program help
With a quick harvest, high yield and high demand, there could be a push for more peanut acres...
Arkansas peanut farmers on track to set record
Christmas came early for Arkansas motorists as gas prices fell for the 13th straight week.
Arkansas gas prices continue to fall
Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked...
SBA: Time running out to apply for storm loans