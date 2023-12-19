Meta to reap benefits of Cross County solar farm

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced this week it would purchase energy produced on a new Cross County solar farm.

Adapture Renewables announced Friday it would build a 1,957-acre solar farm in Cross County, as well as two other farms in Illinois.

All three farms are currently in the pre-Notice to Proceed stage, according to the company, and should be operational by 2025 and 2026.

Once operational, the farms would generate enough electricity to power 72,000 homes annually.

On Monday, Dec. 18, Adapture Renewables announced it had signed three Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreements (EAPAs) with Meta to purchase 330 megawatts of energy from the three solar projects.

“The three projects will have an estimated net economic impact surpassing $400 million,” Adapture Renewables stated. “These projects are set to create approximately 500 temporary jobs during the construction phase and maintain around 25 full-time equivalent positions during operations.”

