Minor quake recorded near Black Rock

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Monday evening in Randolph County.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Monday evening in Randolph County.

The magnitude 2.0 quake was centered 5.3 kilometers (3.3 miles) north of Black Rock and 48.9 kilometers (30.3 miles) northwest of Jonesboro.

It had a depth of 8 kilometers, according to the USGS.

No one reported feeling the tremor, which struck at 6:08 p.m.

