Mo. Supreme Court strikes down law critics said penalizes homeless

Missouri Supreme Court strikes down law punishing the homeless.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Supreme Court struck down a law critics have argued penalizes being homeless in the Show Me State.

In a decision issued Tuesday, December 19, the court ruled a provision added to House Bill 1606 passed by lawmakers and signed by Governor Mike Parson in 2022 violates the state’s constitution.

The law makes it a crime to camp on state owned property.

The State Supreme Court ruled the addition of that provision introduced an entirely new subject into the legislation, which goes against the state constitution’s single subject requirement.

Since it’s not clear if the bill would have passed without the provision, the court ruled the entire law is invalid.

