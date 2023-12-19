Mo. Supreme Court strikes down law critics said penalizes homeless

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Supreme Court struck down a law critics have argued penalizes being homeless in the Show Me State.

In a decision issued Tuesday, December 19, the court ruled a provision added to House Bill 1606 passed by lawmakers and signed by Governor Mike Parson in 2022 violates the state’s constitution.

The law makes it a crime to camp on state owned property.

The State Supreme Court ruled the addition of that provision introduced an entirely new subject into the legislation, which goes against the state constitution’s single subject requirement.

Since it’s not clear if the bill would have passed without the provision, the court ruled the entire law is invalid.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.