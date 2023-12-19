Mother donates kidney to son

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cabot woman recently donated a kidney to her son in need, just in time for Christmas.

According to our content partner, KARK, Kenneth Grantham, who goes by Chase, was diagnosed with IGA Nephropathy, a non-curable kidney disease, in February 2012.

Grantham said that after years of treatment and feeling good, his kidneys eventually became life-threatening this past year.

“It put me out of work. Once I started dialysis, and those four months, it was a real setback mentally and physically,” Grantham said.

But in November, the mother and son finally got approval for a Dec. 3 transplant surgery at the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

“It’s something a mom does. Do you know people say, ‘How could you do that,’ and I say, ‘How could you not do that?’” said Grantham’s mother, Karen Wright. “It’s your kid, it’s what you’re supposed to do.”

You can read more on KARK’s website.

