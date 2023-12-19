Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Mother donates kidney to son

A Cabot woman recently donated a kidney to her son in need, jus tin time for Christmas.
A Cabot woman recently donated a kidney to her son in need, jus tin time for Christmas.(KARK)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cabot woman recently donated a kidney to her son in need, just in time for Christmas.

According to our content partner, KARK, Kenneth Grantham, who goes by Chase, was diagnosed with IGA Nephropathy, a non-curable kidney disease, in February 2012.

Grantham said that after years of treatment and feeling good, his kidneys eventually became life-threatening this past year.

“It put me out of work. Once I started dialysis, and those four months, it was a real setback mentally and physically,” Grantham said.

But in November, the mother and son finally got approval for a Dec. 3 transplant surgery at the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

“It’s something a mom does. Do you know people say, ‘How could you do that,’ and I say, ‘How could you not do that?’” said Grantham’s mother, Karen Wright. “It’s your kid, it’s what you’re supposed to do.”

You can read more on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a head-on collision.
Traffic Alert: Two injured in head-on crash
A Harrisburg man died Saturday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash
Two people were hospitalized Saturday night following a multi-vehicle crash.
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Greene County
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.
Two injured in crash
Just days after he was placed on administrative leave over allegations of “inept behavior,”...
Police chief announces retirement

Latest News

A judge found probable cause on Monday, Dec. 18 to charge 46-year-old Benjamin Lee Wooten (top...
3 accused of stealing over $5,000 of items from game store
The agendas will cover both livestock and row crop production depending on location.
Workshops to focus on risk management for farmers
A judge found probable cause on Monday, Dec. 18 to charge Breyanna Erin Hatcher, 30, with...
Woman accused of throwing child against stairs
The Arkansas Department of Transportation released a Traffic Management Plan (TMP) in...
ArDOT releases Traffic Management Plan ahead of 2024 total solar eclipse
Police arrested a 12-year-old student Monday morning for taking a gun to school.
12 year old accused of taking gun to school