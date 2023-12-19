Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Phony restaurant listing on DoorDash creates headache for pizzeria and its customers, manager says

A popular restaurant has been caught in the middle of disgruntled customers and a DoorDash imposter, a manager said.
By Abbey Carnivale, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts, has been caught in the middle, facing the wrath of disgruntled customers, all because of a DoorDash imposter.

The management of Red Rose Pizzeria said dozens of DoorDash drivers have shown up for pickups, but there were no orders to give them.

“I would say we’re up almost upwards of 60 to 80 DoorDash drivers orders that customers are hoping to receive that they’re not receiving,” said Red Rose Pizzeria manager Angela Caputo.

Dozens of drivers, disgruntled customers and incomplete orders are the result of what the pizzeria’s management said is an imposter trying to take advantage of its legacy.

The listing for the pizzeria pops right up on DoorDash.

But Red Rose Pizzeria said it doesn’t operate on any third-party delivery apps, which means the money being spent on the app isn’t going to them.

“The orders that have been coming in range from one item to a couple party-size pizzas, so give or take $20 and $100 orders that people are placing that are not coming to us, and they are not receiving them either,” Caputo said.

She said she is on the receiving end of both unhappy customers and delivery drivers.

“I don’t blame them. They’re upset, we’re upset. There is genuinely nothing support has been able to help us with at this moment because we can’t verify that this account has been created,” Caputo said.

After realizing the trend in just two short nights, Caputo said she’s spent hours on the phone with DoorDash customer service.

“The only way we’re able to take down this account is to provide an email, a phone number and digits of the bank account linked to the account, which we’re not able to do because it’s not our information,” she said.

When contacted, DoorDash said they didn’t activate the fraudulent account, and they’re actively investigating how it happened.

In a statement, they said in part: DoorDash has no tolerance for fraud. ... We reached out to Red Rose Pizzeria to understand their situation and resolve the issue by deactivating the fraudulent store. While rare, this was nonetheless an unfortunate incident.”

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a head-on collision.
Traffic Alert: Two injured in head-on crash
A Harrisburg man died Saturday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash
Just days after he was placed on administrative leave over allegations of “inept behavior,”...
Police chief announces retirement
Joseph Michael Rogers, 37, is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond on one count of rape-sexual...
Man accused of raping child
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel

Latest News

Dr. Roger McMurray had pulled over on I-87 near Raleigh to help the driver of a black SUV that...
2 good Samaritans, including doctor, killed after helping stuck driver on Interstate highway
A former police officer charged with theft after he stole more than $28,000 from a Trumann car...
Former police officer sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing $28,000 from dealership
Neveah, left, 6, and brother, Choncey, 4, play at home in Oakland, Calif., on Friday Nov. 24,...
Many kids are still skipping kindergarten. Since the pandemic, some parents don’t see the point
File - The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on...
Google to pay $700 million to US states, consumers in app store settlement