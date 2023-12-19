Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Poplar Bluff City Council considering marijuana tax

The Poplar Bluff City Council held a meeting on Monday to discuss a potential marijuana tax.
The Poplar Bluff City Council held a meeting on Monday to discuss a potential marijuana tax.(Quinn Gorham)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff City Council held a meeting on Monday to discuss a potential marijuana tax.

The city council discussed an ordinance that would allow a proposition to be submitted to the upcoming ballot.

It would ask qualified voters in the city of Poplar Bluff to consider imposing a city-wide sales tax of three percent on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold in the city.

If approved, this question will be on the ballot at the General Municipal Election, which will be held April 2, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a head-on collision.
Traffic Alert: Two injured in head-on crash
A Harrisburg man died Saturday in a head-on collision.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash
Just days after he was placed on administrative leave over allegations of “inept behavior,”...
Police chief announces retirement
Joseph Michael Rogers, 37, is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond on one count of rape-sexual...
Man accused of raping child
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel

Latest News

An Arkansas sheriff says the battle between a state board and the governor is a matter of life...
Dec. 19 What you need to know
Arkansas State football begins Camellia Bowl week with final Jonesboro practice
2023 NEA Tournament: Riverside boys beat Armorel
2023 NEA Tournament: Tuckerman girls beat Hoxie
Brookland beats Westside in 4A-3 boys basketball clash