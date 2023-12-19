Football Friday Night
Pursuit ends with fatality

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A man suffered fatal injuries following a high-speed pursuit crash.

According to the Arkansas State Police news release, ASP and the West Memphis Drug Task Force pursued a fleeing West Memphis man wanted for multiple felony warrants.

The suspect was driving eastbound on Interstate 40, near the 284-mile marker.

The driver traveled at 140 mph when the trooper prepared to perform a tactical vehicle intervention on the suspect.

The news release states that the suspect applied his brakes suddenly, causing a collision.

The vehicle came to rest at the bottom of the embankment beyond the south shoulder.

“The suspect was driving recklessly and putting the public in extreme danger by driving at high speeds, passing on the shoulder and almost running other vehicles off the roadway,” ASP Col. Mike Hagar said. “Although we regret any loss of life, we thank God our Trooper and other motorists were not injured.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

