Red Wolves Raw: Bryan Hodgson 12/18/23 zoom press conference

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball looks for their 3rd straight win.

The Red Wolves have one more road test before Sun Belt play, they’ll face Belmont Wednesday at 6:30pm on ESPN+. Bryan Hodgson held a zoom press conference Monday afternoon.

Arkansas State Men’s Basketball (4-7) - Upcoming Schedule

December 20th 6:30pm: at Belmont (ESPN+)

December 30th 1:00pm: at Georgia State (ESPN+) *

January 4th 7:00pm: vs. Georgia Southern (ESPN+) *

January 6th 2:00pm: vs. Old Dominion (ESPN+) *

