Second Arkansan contracts salmonella from cantaloupe, CDC says

A second Arkansan has contracted salmonella from the cantaloupe outbreak, the Center for Disease Control reported.
A second Arkansan has contracted salmonella from the cantaloupe outbreak, the Center for Disease Control reported.(Courtesy: USDA | MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A second Arkansan has contracted salmonella from the cantaloupe outbreak, the Center for Disease Control reported.

According to our content partner, KNWA, health officials first warned consumers of the fruit on Nov. 17, and since then, 302 illnesses, 129 hospitalizations, and four deaths have been reported.

So far, 42 states have reported salmonella from the outbreak, with Minnesota having the most cases (26), and Texas following closely behind (23).

The CDC’s list of recalled whole and pre-cut cantaloupes does not include fruit distributed to Arkansas. However, fresh-cut cantaloupe from the brand Vinyard was distributed to Oklahoma.

For more information, you can visit KNWA’s website.

