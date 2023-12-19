Sheriff’s office investigating shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in solving a Monday night shooting.

Sheriff Ronnie Cole said on Dec. 18 his deputies responded to a shooting around Highway 328 and County Roads 143 and 148, north of Corning.

When they arrived, deputies found 31-year-old William Clay Lester suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

First aid was administered until an ambulance arrived.

“He gave officers a statement before he was transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital,” Cole said in Tuesday’s news release. “The sheriff’s department has reason to doubt the individual’s statement.”

Cole said investigators believe the incident started on County Road 148 and that another person was involved.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation should call the sheriff’s office at 870-598-2270.

