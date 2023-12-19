TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A small plane crashed near the Texarkana airport about 5:30 p.m. Monday (Dec. 18).

Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport

KSLA News 12 is told by the Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department that two people were on board and that both are up and walking around. Authorities identified them as a flight instructor and a student pilot.

“It’s really a Christmas miracle they were able to walk away from that,” said Paul Mehrlich, manager of the airport.

The plane went down in a wooded area near the Texarkana Regional Airport. Mehrlich says the pilot was in contact with air traffic controllers when it went down. The content of those communications has not been released.

Airport officials returned to the scene of the crash Tuesday morning to investigate further. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is now investigating the single engine place crash.

“We feel that any accident where the people walk away from it is a good landing. Obviously in this case, pilots are trained to deal with these incidents happening,” Mehrlich said.

Two people were on board when a small plane crashed about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2023, near the Texarkana airport, the Texarkana, Ark., Fire Department reports. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

“Right now, the only thing we have heard from the pilot is he was well and right now is going to be working with the NTSB to determine what exactly happened,” Mehrlich explained.

The two people aboard walked from the wooded area to a nearby street, where they were found by emergency crews and taken to a Texarkana hospital to be evaluated.

A small single engine plane crashed near the Texarkana Regional Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. Two people were aboard and both survived. (KSLA)

“So in this case, he followed his training and that’s the way we were able to get those individuals to walk away alive, so we are always thankful for that,” Mehrlich said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.