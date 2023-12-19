Truckers Association questions ArDOT eclipse traffic plan

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation has released its eclipse traffic plan for the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse.

The 18-page document outlines data, traffic forecasting, reduction strategies, and more.

The reduction strategies include encouraging regular in-office workers to work remotely, schools to dismiss for the day, and having trucking companies take a voluntary holiday.

The Arkansas Trucking Association said while they believe it’s a good idea, they aren’t sure that many companies will stop transportation for the day.

“I don’t think that it’s a realistic expectation that we’re going to stop interstate commerce for 24 hours. I think there is value in informing members of the industry just so that we can appropriately set expectations,” ATA President Shannon Newton explained.

President Newton said she doesn’t expect any trucking company in the state to have its plans made until closer to the event.

“Our members and carriers are worried about getting their drivers home for Christmas on Friday. Where they’re going to be and what the customer demands are going to be in April, that’s just too far down the road for planning purposes,” Netwon added.

The full Traffic Management Plan can be found on ArDOT’s website.

