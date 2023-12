Valley View All-State LB Brian Huff signs with Missouri

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Football Friday Night star is thinking MIZ.

Valley View held a celebration Monday afternoon for Brian Huff. The two-time All-State linebacker signed with Missouri. The four-star prospect committed to the Tigers over the summer.

He led a stout Blazers defense in 2022 with 92 tackles, 7 tackles for a loss, 2 pass breakups, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble and 1 blocked kick. Huff

On3 and Rivals rank him as a top 25 linebacker in the nation in the 2024 class. Huff also had offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, UCF, UNLV, Mississippi State, LSU, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Memphis.

Brian Huff in 2024 National Recruiting Rankings

Rivals: 4-star, #4 prospect in Arkansas, #21 LB nationally

On3: 4-star, #4 prospect in Arkansas, #23 LB nationally, #280 overall

247Sports: 3-star, #7 prospect in Arkansas, #52 nationall

