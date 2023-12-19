Woman accused of throwing child against stairs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman was arrested after she was accused of throwing her child into a flight of stairs.

A judge found probable cause on Monday, Dec. 18 to charge Breyanna Erin Hatcher, 30, with second-degree domestic battering and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 at an apartment on Forest Home Road.

According to the affidavit, the victim had found his mother, Hatcher, “passed out in her vehicle in the parking lot.”

The victim told officers that Hatcher had been drinking and that “he had to shake her awake.”

The victim said he called his grandmother who got into a verbal altercation with Hatcher shortly after arriving.

The affidavit notes at this point, Jonesboro police were called to the scene and all the people involved were separated.

Officers were called back to the scene at approximately 3:24 p.m. by a neighbor who said Hatcher was screaming at the victim.

The neighbor told police that they witnessed the victim leave the apartment crying and running with Hatcher chasing after him.

When officers arrived, the victim told them Hatcher had “grabbed him by the neck and threw him into the stairs.”

“He then said that she grabbed his forehead and shoved his head against the wall several times,” the affidavit states.

Officers noted marks on the victim’s neck that they determined were consistent with the story he had provided.

Hatcher is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 cash/surety bond, awaiting arraignment on Jan. 24.

