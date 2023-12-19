Workshops to focus on risk management for farmers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Economists from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will be bolstering their outreach to farmers with four risk-management workshops scheduled in January and February.

Typically during production meetings, farmers hear the 10,000-foot economic overview. However, 2024 will be different.

The four Fryar Center Agricultural Risk Management, or FARM, workshops are longer format, allowing for more in-depth looks at situations and tactics.

Registration is open online. Cost for each event is $20. Registration within seven days of the workshop is an additional $20.

The agendas will cover both livestock and row crop production depending on location.

“The farm workshops really give us an opportunity to get more in depth in really important topics,” said John Anderson, head of the agricultural economics and agribusiness department for the Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences. “In our one-off smaller production meetings, we can get into the current situation and outlook and give a sense of where the markets are, but it’s harder to get in-depth with topics such as risk management strategies, assessment of financial statements and evaluating crop insurance products. The workshop format just allows us to put a lot more meat in the program than we otherwise could.”

The four workshops will be:

Jonesboro - Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, 3414 One Place.

Stuttgart - Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Rice Research and Extension Center, 2100 Arkansas Highway 130.

Newport - Feb. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Corn and Grain Sorghum Producers Building at the Jackson County Extension Center, 649 Jackson Road 917.

Searcy - Feb. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. White County Extension Office, 24 Landing Road.

