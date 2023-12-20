2 Craighead County schools selected for EAST funding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The EAST Initiative announced Wednesday that two Craighead County schools have been selected to receive startup funding.

The grant from the Department of Secondary Education/Arkansas Department of Education will cover the technology needed to install a full EAST classroom environment, as well as provide professional development.

According to Wednesday’s news release, the first four schools to receive the funds include:

Brookland Middle School

University Heights School of Medical Arts in Jonesboro

Friendship Aspire Academies-Southeast Middle School in Pine Bluff

Mayflower High School

EAST Chief Executive Officer Matt Dozier said the organization’s classroom curriculum encourages students to think critically about problems they see beyond classroom walls.

“We are driven by the belief that every student deserves access to innovative education experiences that will help them drive positive change in their communities,” he said. “Adding new programs means providing more students with this opportunity while equipping their classrooms with cutting-edge technology along with the tools to learn and use it.”

Startup funding is available for more than 10 additional new EAST programs for the 2024-2025 school year.

Arkansas schools considering implementation of EAST in the next school year should complete the form found at https://news.eastlink.me/nextstep.

