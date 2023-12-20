Football Friday Night
‘Angel numbers’ pay off for Smithville woman

Melody Carmical of Smithville traveled to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in...
Melody Carmical of Smithville traveled to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock this week to collect a check for $250,000.(Arkansas Scholarship Lottery)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SMITHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County woman won big bucks recently playing what she calls her “angel numbers” in the lottery.

Melody Carmical of Smithville traveled to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock this week to collect a check for $250,000.

Carmical won the Natural State Jackpot on Dec. 14 when all five numbers drawn matched a special set of “angel” numbers.

“I chose numbers representing faith and new beginnings,” Carmical was quoted as saying in Wednesday’s news release from the ASL. “I select these numbers every time I play the lottery.”

Carmical said she first told her husband about the win. They plan to use the money to pay bills and save it for retirement.

