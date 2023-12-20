Arkansas State football arrives in Montgomery ahead of Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football will play in its first Bowl game since 2019 when the Red Wolves take on Northern Illinois in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday, December 23 on ESPN.

Logan Whaley arrived in Montgomery on Tuesday, you’ll find detailed reports of each day below.

TUESDAY - The Arrival

Arkansas State football arrived at the team hotel in the afternoon. It was a quick turnaround for Butch Jones, holding a team meeting as soon as the group arrived. Then, a half-hour later, he talked for around 10 minutes at the introductory press conference with him and Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock.

When the Red Wolves stepped off the bus, it was a business-like demeanor, yet you could see glimpses of joy. For the bulk of these players, it will be their first Bowl game they’ll play in.

“I think when you go a few years without a bowl game, it kind of puts things in perspective so I’m just proud of all the hard work behind the scenes,” Jones said. “When we had our team meeting when we arrived and just seeing the excitement of our players, that was a great gratifying moment for me.”

For Jones, and really for the A-State program in general this season, it’s an all-too-familiar place. When the Red Wolves take the field Saturday, it will have marked the third time the team has played in Alabama this season, let alone this being the seventh time in school history the team is playing a Bowl in Alabama.

Beyond that, Jones spent three seasons as an offensive analyst and a special assistant to Nick Saban at Alabama.

“[I’ve] been here many times and I’ve already been reminded that I’m staying in the Nick Saban suite so I had to send them all a video of it,” Jones said with a laugh. “It’s exciting to be able to come back here and then my three years at the University of Alabama was probably one of the three most gratifying years I’ve been a part of.

As for the Red Wolves opponent, NIU, much like A-State, won 3 games last season and improved to 6 wins this year. The Huskies are searching for their first Bowl win since beating A-State in the GoDaddy.com Bowl in 2012. The team has dropped each of their past seven Bowls.

“We’ve had an opportunity to watch [Arkansas State’s] whole season, watch them progress, watch guys take steps and get better,” NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said. “Their quarterback is certainly a guy that we have to make sure we have 11 hands on deck. They got two really good running backs. They’ve got receivers that can make plays. And they’re ginormous on the offensive line... We’ve got a tremendous challenge. And I know the history of these games, hopefully, it’s a great game in the fourth quarter fighting like heck to win the game.”

