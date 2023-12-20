Football Friday Night
City receives grant for new trail

From Region 8 News at Six
By Jace Passmore
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann received a $499,000 grant to assist in building a walking and biking trail that could span over three miles.

The current layout will start the trail near the Steel Creek facilities and will continue eastward across Highway 69 and pass many points of interest across town.

Some points of interest along the trail are the high school, sports complex, and the public library to name a few. Stevens Landing is the current ending location on the early plans.

Trumann Mayor Jay Paul Woods said this is “phase one” of the plan, with the possibility of more donations or grants further down the road.

“Phase one is where we take this $499,000 and take it as far as we can into the proposed trail, and then phase two is when we get another donation or even grant,” said Mayor Woods.

Security and amenities are other big talking points for those interested in the trail.

“Once everything is cleaned out, we are looking at having you know water fountains down the trail. We are looking at having biked police officers,” said Woods.

