Community raises over $20,000 to bring back a Paragould woman from Texas hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A community helped raise over $20,000 to bring a family back home from Texas.

Kyla Penny is a mother, wife, and friend, whose life was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer just a month ago.

“I wanted to do everything I could for her to give her the best shot,” said Gunnar Penny, Kyla’s husband.

She and her family’s search for a cure led them to Houston, to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

There they discovered she had triple-negative cancer--- but they had a plan to seek treatment in Jonesboro.

But before they could head back, doctors told Kyla and Gunnar tragic news.

“He said she may have two minutes, she may have two days, she could have two weeks,” he said. “You know, that was a punch in the gut for both of us because that’s my best friend sitting there.”

Penny said he wanted to get his wife back home as soon as possible, but the family faced obstacles.

First, they had to find a hospital to accept his wife as a patient.

Gunnar made a plea on Facebook and the community did the rest.

“Within an hour, I had, I don’t even know how many phone calls from doctors from the surrounding areas saying, ‘We’ll take her, we’ll take her,” he said.

Penny found a bed for his wife at St. Bernards.

He then had to find a way to get his wife back to Jonesboro.

The cost of flying her to Jonesboro was over $20,000.

“I know I want to get her home, but I don’t know how I’m going to pull this off, I don’t even know if there’s a way,” he said.

The community stepped up again.

The Penny’s found hundreds of notifications on their phones, from people transferring money to them.

“The combined total within 45 minutes was $15,000.”

The Gunnars were able to fly back home on Monday.

They had family waiting for them at Jonesboro airport.

“When I was able to get her off that plane and into that ambulance it was just… a burden and a relief to know that she’s home,” he said.

Kyla also had friends waiting with love and kind words to welcome her home when she got to the hospital.

Those words are now in her room at St. Bernards--- and now, Gunnar says his wife wants to continue fighting.

“She had a lot more hope from what she had,” he said. “You can see that twinkle in her eye and that fire kinda reignited being home and having all that support here.”

