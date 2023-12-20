Football Friday Night
Dealing with holiday depression

Along with seasonal depression, the holiday season may not be a wonderful time of year for some.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a recent study, 263,161 Arkansans are expected to spend the holidays alone.

“There are symptoms that start worsening toward the end of fall. They might have lost someone this time of year, or celebrating the holidays brings memories of people that are not there with them anymore,” Dr. Eudy Bosley, a psychiatrist with St. Bernard’s Healthcare, said.

Dr. Bosley explained there are steps to take for those dealing with depression.

“Anything that you can do in terms of self-care or exercise, it helps release and regulate serotonin and dopamine in your brain,” Dr. Bosley explained.

Even if you’ve tried these methods to kick the depression, speaking to someone is never a bad idea.

“Be reminded of the good thing out there. There is hope. There is help. You need to look for help. You need to talk to people. Do not talk yourself out of receiving help.” Dr. Bosley said.

The responsibility to seek help doesn’t just fall on the one suffering.

Loved ones need to be on the lookout for signs of depression.

If you see major changes in a friend or family member, don’t be afraid to have a hard conversation.

“Sometimes we see things, then we just are afraid of acting on those things that we see, but it is important to have those difficult conversations with people we care about.” Dr. Bosley explained.

The doctor added that a hard conversation might make the difference between life and death with someone who is struggling.

If you or someone you love is struggling with mental illness or depression, help is always available by calling 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

