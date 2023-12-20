Dec. 20 What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

We have a mixed bag of temperatures this morning.

Areas in the Delta are colder than areas in the mountains this morning.

This is all thanks to cloud cover being thicker in the Ozarks.

Clouds will thicken up across all of Region 8 today as moisture increases.

Temperatures will also be warmer today thanks to southerly winds.

I’m going with highs in the 50s.

Rain chances will hold off until Friday, but from then on, rain chances will be with us through Christmas and beyond.

Temperatures as we head into Christmas will be much warmer than this time last year.

Temperatures around 60° each day. 1″-3″ inches of rain will be likely through next Tuesday, with most of the rain falling on Christmas morning.

An Arkansas Catholic priest explains a recent decision from the pope.

A Pulaski County Judge scolds Attorney General Tim Griffin for his role in the legal battle with a state board.

A group filed another attempt to change Arkansas abortion laws.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in solving a Monday night shooting.

A community helped raise over $20,000 to bring a family home from Texas.

This past spring, a Lepanto man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. But he didn’t know it until recently.

Arkansas State football will play its first bowl game since 2019 when the Red Wolves take on Northern Illinois in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday, December 23, on ESPN.

The team arrived in Montgomery, Alabama, on Tuesday.

