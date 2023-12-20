Group ensures children ‘sleep in heavenly peace’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Every child deserves a safe, comfortable place to lay down their head to sleep.

Unfortunately, all across our nation and right here at home, too many kids go without a bed or even a pillow to sleep on.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit group of volunteers dedicated to finding children sleeping on the floor and delivering hand-built beds free of charge.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, they partnered with the United Way of Northeast Arkansas to deliver 38 beds to Jonesboro children.

“They’re built by hand by volunteers and members of our core team,” said Daniel Massey, chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “So far, we’ve built 169 beds, and we’ve delivered 158 of them.”

Of those beds, 118 have gone to children living in Craighead, Greene, Poinsett, and Lawrence County.

As a nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace relies on the kindness of strangers and the generosity of the community.

“Being a nonprofit, we are needing volunteers to donate money to us,” Massey said. “Each bed costs us $250. Bunkbeds are $500.”

The beds include the bedframe and a new mattress, pillows, and bedding.

In addition to providing the children with beds, Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers happiness.

“I get to play Santa Claus all year long,” Massey said. “We’ve had them [the children] standing in the driveways dancing, just waiting for us. It’s just such happiness.”

The children have often never had a bed to call their own.

Massey said they’ve seen kids sleeping on pallets, air mattresses, and couch cushions on the floor.

Anyone wishing to donate their time or money to Sleep in Heavenly Peace should contact Massey at 870-926-7532 or visit their website.

