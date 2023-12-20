Judge recuses self from lawsuit following controversial firing of Jonesboro Police employee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The judge assigned to a lawsuit against the city of Jonesboro and the police chief by a fired employee recused herself from the case.

Citing a desire to avoid any appearance of impropriety, Judge Pamela Honeycutt has withdrawn from presiding over the lawsuit filed by Rachel Anderson, a former senior video analyst at the Jonesboro Police Department.

Anderson filed the lawsuit after her termination last month, following her vocal opposition to a $17.5 million bond issue during a city council meeting on November 7, 2023.

The proposal, backed by Mayor Harold Copenhaver, aimed to fund capital improvement projects, including a new joint E911 Dispatch and Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC).

Police Chief Rick Elliott terminated Anderson on November 14, 2023, citing violations of city handbook policies and JPD regulations. Anderson’s termination, linked to her comments during the public meeting, sparked public outrage.

The lawsuit alleges defamation, abuse of process, and violations of Anderson’s state constitutional rights. It delves into the circumstances surrounding her termination, including claims of attempts to communicate concerns through official channels, as evidenced by text messages and emails.

As a result of Judge Honeycutt’s recusal, the case has been reassigned to Judge Melissa Richardson.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and demands compensatory damages, a positive reference, re-hire designation, public apology training for key officials, back pay, and reinstatement for Anderson.

