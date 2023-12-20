Land removed from city limits due to 30-year-old error

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Due to a simple error, a city on the Sharp and Fulton County line lost hundreds of acres of land inside city limits due to a more than 30-year-old error.

“It’s 300-400 acres of land. That particular area out there of Greystone Road back through Wood Hollow is no longer in our city limits,” Ash Flat Mayor Larry Fowler said.

The City of Ash Flat said land on the north side of town was annexed into city limits around 30 years ago.

“March 23, 1992, there was an annexation filed with the state. We have the documentation that they had received everything from the City of Ash Flat and Sharp County,” Fowler explained.

Recently, the city was notified by the State of Arkansas that no paperwork was filed by Fulton County 30 years ago, meaning the land was never actually inside city limits.

“Fulton County never did file with the state on that, which makes that part of the annexation null and void,” Fowler said.

Now, the city will begin the process of annexing the land back into city limits.

“We will have to go back through the petition process with the landowners out there. They will all have to agree to this annexation and then all the legal stuff,” Fowler explained.

Nothing could be done to fix the error by the current mayor or county judge, as the problem was created over 30 years ago.

Nonetheless, the mayor said it’s frustrating to now clear up the error made years ago.

“I don’t know what happened 30 years ago. I’m not even going to try and speculate, but it is frustrating to deal with it now,” Fowler added.

The mayor said it would take some time to finalize the annexation project.

The land in city limits in Fulton County near Highland is still considered inside city limits. The error is regarding the land on the north side of town near the Ozarka College campus.

